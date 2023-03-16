Mark Wahlberg Got His Hands on the Tiffany & Co. Nikes — See How He Laced Them Up

When Tiffany & Co.’s sneaker for Nike dropped earlier this month, it sold out within hours—but Mark Wahlberg managed to get his hands on a pair, and he’s loving the look. The jewelry brand designed an Air Force 1 Low that comes in black suede with a Tiffany Blue swoosh and a sterling-silver Tiffany x Nike plate on the back, and that classic robin’s egg blue just happens to match with another product line near and dear to the The Departed star’s heart: Municipal, an athleisure and sports gear brand co-founded by the Boston-born star.

Wahlberg co-founded the brand back in 2019 with partners Stephen Levinson and Harry Arnett, and their apparel includes some products in a very similar shade of blue to Tiffany & Co.’s trademarked color. In a new Instagram video, Wahlberg showed off a ‘fit that included a teal blue Municipal tee, black-and-teal Municipal shorts, and the sold-out Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1s.

“I never ever wear no other shoes but Municipal right now but these are banging,” Wahlberg said of the Nike x Tiffany-designed shoe.

Gesturing at the similar-hued t-shirt, he added: “I think we gotta do a whole Municipal Tiffany collab, that’d be crazy.”

Wahlberg was also excitedly blowing a whistle throughout the video, which may have also been a sold-out item from the Nike/Tiffany collaboration. Tiffany & Co. designed a sterling-silver whistle pendant engraved with a Tiffany logo and Nike swoosh that came in a Tiffany/Nike jewelry bag and jewelry box (the same Tiffany Blue as their jewelry cases, but with a white Nike swoosh), and it sold out pretty much as quickly as the sneakers. Currently, the Tiffany & Co. Nike Air Force 1s are available on resale sites like Farfetch and Stadium Goods for prices ranging between $1,525 and $3,545, depending on size. The Nike/Tiffany whistle is available on resale sites like Grailed and eBay for $649 and up.

Wahlberg is famously intense about his workout routine, and now that he’s broken into the athletic apparel business, it seems he’s getting seriously into the athleisure world, too. A Tiffany & Co. collab with Municipal might not quite drum up the same excitement today as its Nike collab did, but give Wahlberg a few years—sportswear and luxury collabs are hot right now, and with his determination, we don’t see why Municipal couldn’t break into that market, too.