Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His First Jacob & Co. Watch—and It Bleeds Boston Green

Proud Boston native Mark Wahlberg has given his hometown a shoutout this week with a little help from Jacob & Co. This week, the actor received the Jacob & Co. Epic X, his first timepiece from the jewelry and wristwatch brand, and the special Boston Green edition had the Boogie Nights star’s full attention.

In a video posted by Jacob & Co. on its TikTok page, Wahlberg, sporting an Ash Wednesday cross on his forehead, looks over the watch with admiration.

“My first Jacob & Co. Wow,” says the actor. “All right, now we gotta start putting a collection together . . . that Boston green.” Green has long represented Boston as a celebration of the city’s Irish heritage, as well as the color of the NBA’s Boston Celtics.

Wahlberg’s watch is the Jacob & Co. Epic X Tourbillon ‘Boston Edition’ in a 44 mm rose-gold case, featuring 26 baguette diamonds on the bezel and a green rubber strap that lends a sporty edge to the otherwise high-end timepiece. Its skeletonized design shows off the inner mechanics with a tourbillon at the six o’clock position, and it’s fitted with sapphire crystals on the front and back that display the movement from every angle. The watch is priced at $150,000, according to @legends.inc, though it’s not currently available on the Jacob & Co. website.

Jacob & Co.’s Epic X Tourbillon line offers a range of styles priced up to $110,000 for models without baguette-cut diamonds; the iterations that do feature diamonds have sold for up to $1.4 million, according to Chrono24. On the brand’s website, you can find a range of Epic X Tourbillon baguette styles featuring gems such as white-gold rubies or orange sapphires priced up to $600,000 apiece.

This may be Wahlberg’s first Jacob & Co. watch, but given his wowed reaction, we’re sure it won’t be his last.