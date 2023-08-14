Here’s Where You Can Donate to Help the Victims of the Maui Wildfires

Over the past week, Maui has been reeling from wildfires that spread across the island. As of writing, the death toll has reached 96 and is expected to rise as search teams work through the rubble—making the Maui fires the deadliest to occur in the United States in the past century, according to CNN. As of Monday afternoon, containment sat at 80 percent, ABC7 reported, and the fires have already led to billions of dollars in damage, Hawaii Governor Josh Green estimated. In addition, the destruction of homes will make the state’s housing shortage even worse.

Given that Maui is a tourist hot spot, locals and officials are encouraging travelers on the island to return home, so that housing and resources can be freed up for residents affected by the fires. Those who have planned travel to Hawaii are also being asked to postpone their trips, and the Hawaii Tourism Authority has recommended that for travel to West Maui in particular.

If you’re wondering how else to help those impacted by the Maui fires, we’ve rounded up a number of reputable organizations accepting donations:

The Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund is supporting rapid-response efforts on the island and working with local nonprofits to meet community needs.

DONATE

The American Red Cross is on the ground, working with partners to provide accommodations, food, and emotional support. About 250 trained Red Cross disaster workers are staffing seven emergency shelters on Maui and Oahu, providing more than 3,600 overnight stays as of Monday afternoon. Evacuees can also stop by to receive a hot meal, charge their phone, and get other support.

DONATE

Maui United Way is taking donations for direct relief to families and nonprofits. The organization was founded in 1945 and typically focuses its efforts on education, income, and health.

DONATE

Aloha United Way has established a Maui Fire Relief Fund with 100 percent of proceeds going to Maui United Way. “We want the people of Maui to know that they are not alone in the recovery journey ahead,” John Fink, the organization’s president and CEO, said in a statement. “Aloha United Way is actively coordinating efforts with Maui United Way to provide immediate relief to those affected by the fires, and we encourage those who can offer support to join us by making a donation.”

DONATE

The Maui Food Bank is collecting and providing meals to those on the island. The organization says that every $1 donated can support four meals for those who are hungry.

DONATE

The Salvation Army’s Hawaiian and Pacific Islands Division is working to feed evacuees at Maui County, American Red Cross, and other shelters. As of Saturday, the group was feeding and coordinating 7,200 meals a day. “During emergencies, the best way the public can help is to provide monetary donations which allows the delivery of the exact relief supplies a community needs,” Victor Leonardi, the divisional director of emergency services and safety for the region, said in a statement.

DONATE

The Maui Humane Society has set up a Fire Relief Fund to help injured and displaced animals, and is trying to reunite owners and their pets.

DONATE

The Public Schools of Hawaii Foundation is working with the state Department of Education to help Hawaii’s public-school communities. Through October 1, all money received will go to Maui public schools affected by the fires.

DONATE

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement is matching every dollar up to $1.5 million for victims of the Maui fires.

DONATE