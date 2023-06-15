Harry and Meghan Were Not Invited to King Charles’s Big Birthday Parade: Report

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won’t be attending a big event involving the British royal family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly were not invited to the annual Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, which celebrates the British monarch’s birthday, according to People. This year’s public celebration will be the first since Charles, the former Prince of Wales, became king. Buckingham Palace and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s office did not provide a comment to the magazine.

For the past 70 years, the event was known as the Queen’s Birthday Parade, named after the late Queen Elizabeth. This go-around, the celebration will include a parade of hundreds of troops from the British Army. There will also be a flypast held by the Royal Air Force, which wasn’t able to take place during King Charles’s coronation due to rainy weather.

Harry and Meghan attended the Trooping the Colour back in 2018, only a month after their lavish wedding at Windsor Castle. They also attended in 2019 just weeks after the birth of their first child, Prince Archie. The pandemic then forced a scaling down of the event in 2020 and 2021, with the royal family holding a smaller gathering to commemorate the occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited to the May 6 ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla’s crowning, a source described as a close friend told People. However, when Meghan and Harry received an e-mail from Charles’s office, they reportedly realized the “sit-down” the prince requested to talk through their problems following the release of Harry’s revealing memoir, Spare, wouldn’t be happening.

“They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly—it’s always through somebody,” the friend told the magazine. Only the Duke of Sussex would end up attending the ceremony.

When Harry recently visited the U.K. to provide a witness statement for his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), he reportedly did not visit his family, according to Vanity Fair. The prince’s decision to pursue legal recourse against the press has allegedly further separated him from his family, the publication said.