This Ergonomic New Mercedes-AMG Baby Stroller Takes Design Cues From the Marque’s Luxury Cars

Besides its brilliant engineering and eye-catching aesthetics, Mercedes is renowned for its safety. So, it only makes sense that the marque would put that knowledge to use to help parents transport the most precious cargo of all: babies.

The venerated German automaker partnered with Hartan to craft a stroller with all the precision and thoughtfulness of its namesake vehicles. A follow-up to the duo’s first collaboration in 2018, the stroller has been completely redesigned and now comes in two versions, which take their inspiration directly from some of the marque’s classic features.

Hartan, a German manufacturer of strollers, consulted Mercedes’s design department to bring ergonomic functionality to the sporty structure. To create the smoothest possible ride, Hartan borrowed the five-double-spoked wheels from an AMG design with suspension and air-chamber tires inspired by the C-class car. Those same wheels can also break efficiently as a safety precaution.

Measuring a relatively compact 27.2 inches by 23 inches by 8.2 inches, the stroller has an adjustable GTX seat with a ventilation panel so the small passenger can stay cool even when snuggly strapped in by the five-point harness. The seat is also reversible so the rider can view the world before it or look at whoever is pushing from behind the height-adjustable handle. In another nod to its automotive inspiration, the seat covers, available in either black or gray, also match those found in the AMG models.

And if you’re the type of parent to purchase this caliber of stroller, we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to indulge in its accessories as well. It comes with a matching, lightweight carrycot, a Softline climatic mattress, extended lying surface and a coordinating changing bag, so any collection of toys, diapers and snacks can all be neatly wrapped in one chic package.

Head to the brand’s website to learn more about the new model.