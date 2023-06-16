Quantcast
Looking for Robb Report UK? Click here to visit our UK site.
×
RR One

The AI-Class? Mercedes Is Now Testing ChatGPT in Its Cars

The best-test is expected to last three months.

STUTTGART, GERMANY - JANUARY 24: Daimler AG Mercedes-Benz emblem is seen at the Mercedes-Benz plant on January 24, 2018 in Sindelfingen, Germany. Daimler AG, which owns the Mercedes-Benz brand, will host its annual press conference to present financial results for 2017 on February 1. Daimler produces S-class and E-class cars at the Sindelfingen facility. (Photo by Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images) Getty Images

Mercedes-Benz and ChatGPT are partnering to add artificial intelligence to the marque’s cars.

Mercedes vehicles are already equipped with voice-command capabilities after drivers deliver the prompt “Hey, Mercedes.” You can use it to adjust the vehicle’s temperature, navigation assistance, or to make a phone call. But Microsoft’s “generative artificial intelligence” software will aim to make these interactions more natural, the tech company told CNN

Related Stories

Rather than answering to simple commands, the new ChatGPT system may allow drivers to have conversations. It would recall the context of topics being discussed, and engage in a back-and-forth dialogue with the vehicle’s occupants. Additionally, it would be able to respond to more kinds of requests, even those unrelated to driving. For instance, someone could ask for a recipe or how long it might take to make a trip to a city, according to CNN. 

Microsoft says the artificial intelligence is also capable of handling more involved tasks like making restaurant reservations or acquiring movie tickets. Mercedes owners in America with the MBUX “infortainment” system will be able to participate in a beta test beginning in June 16 by using the voice command “Hey Mercedes, I want to join the beta program.” The test is expected to last three months, allowing the carmaker’s developers to gain insights and set priorities for further development in the future, Mercedes said in a statement.

“The integration of ChatGPT with Microsoft in our controlled cloud environment is a milestone on our way to making our cars the centre of our customers’ digital lives,” Mercedes-Benz CTO Markus Schäfer said in a statement. “Our customers can always rely on us to ensure the best possible protection of their data privacy. Everything is under one big goal: Redefining the relationship with your Mercedes.” 

In recent years, automakers have sought to make voice command systems with more capabilities. The thinking is that using such technology is safer than using touchscreens because there’s no time looking away from the road during use, according to CNN. Whether ChatGPT will change how automotive voice command systems work is an open question that Mercedes is hoping to answer.

Related Stories

Read More On:

More News

Latest Galleries in News

More From Our Brands

ad