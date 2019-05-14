How Artificial Intelligence Helped Save This Struggling Napa Winery

“At its heart, it’s a text-analytics machine, and as such, it can consume any sort of narrative,” Richey says. It can trawl the internet, analyzing and collecting 10,000 reviews per minute. Once those terabytes of data are stashed on its servers, it begins to chew through them—or listen, as Richey puts it—at a rate of 1,000 per minute. Machine learning, of course, also improves over time, which means that the insights it offers will be further refined; it’s also future-proofed against the rise of fake news and spoof reviews with alerts for duplicated or repetitive phrases. No wonder that Richey charges a minimum of $25,000 per report, almost double the conventional mystery-shopping project. Even the results are delivered unconventionally: not via PowerPoint, but in an hour-long, content-rich video.

Another client, Palmetto Bluff, saw a sales uptick of 50 percent year over year, a large portion of which Courtney Hampson, vice president, credits to the revelations gleaned from Metis. The residential and resort community was passing potential buyers to its sales agents too quickly, it suggested. Instead, take time to glad-hand rather than hard-sell them; now, it’s the marketing team, not the realtors, who shepherd much of the process. Additionally, Metis flagged to the Dorchester Collection hotel group that breakfast was its Achilles heel: too many choices and venues led to confusion for customers. It suggested tweaking the menus for consistency and familiarity across the group, and sales shot up.

Sales are also rising for the Metis business, which has doubled annually since it started four years ago, according to Richey. Its initial customers were in his longtime fiefdom, hospitality and real estate, but Metis is moving into other areas, largely experiential: retail, professional sports and theme parks (via a pilot project with Disney). He says Metis could, in theory, be used by any firm, even one that is product-based, such as Bollinger, perhaps, or Hermès, but that Metis is particularly adroit at providing concrete feedback from somewhat nebulous experiences. It showed, for example, a luxury hotelier that its guests traveling for business never focused on efficiency when they posted or reviewed the property. Rather, they raved about feeling more relaxed or at home far more often than leisure travelers—for them, the hotel was a sanctuary from stressful meetings, and they would opt to stay there over rivals much closer to the office. It empowered the hotel’s team to change their approach: They de-emphasized Wi-Fi speeds in favor of homey comforts–and all thanks to the IQ of a VIP AI.