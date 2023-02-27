Michael B. Jordan and His ‘Creed’ Physique Are the New Face of Calvin Klein Underwear

Michael B. Jordan is at the height of his star power and has no time to rest. Fresh off the press tour for his new movie Creed III, of which he’s both the star and director, Jordan is launching right into his next campaign: being the face of Calvin Klein underwear, announced this week with a stripped-down black-and-white photoshoot by photography duo Mert & Marcus.

The brand and Jordan posted about the new collaboration together to Instagram with the simple caption “the debut…Calvins or nothing.” In the photos, Jordan shows off his Creed-sculpted physique in the brand’s Athletic and Modern Cotton Performance underwear with a classic logo waistband. Jordan mostly just models the underwear itself, though one campaign photo shows him pulling off a white tank top in what’s almost a boxing stance, perhaps a nod to his recent role in Creed III.

Calvin Klein will reveal its full spring campaign on March 15, but for now, these teaser images of the Black Panther star modeling the brand’s underwear already seem to be a huge hit among fans. Jordan is entering a long line of Hollywood heartthrobs who have modeled Calvin Klein underwear in the past, including A$AP Rocky, Justin Bieber, Jamie Dornan, Nick Jonas and Mark Wahlberg.

This brand collaboration is one more sign that Jordan’s star status is reaching a new peak. While he first rose to prominence with his recurring roles on The Wire and Friday Night Lights, his first major critical success in film came after, with 2013’s Fruitvale Station. After 2018’s Black Panther, in which he played villain Eric Killmonger, Jordan was officially a sought-after star, and his rise has only continued since.

Off-screen, Jordan has quickly made a name for himself in fashion, too, and it’s no surprise that Calvin Klein sought him out for their recent campaign. The Creed III star has quickly become one to watch, and the brand is making sure that he’s in Calvins when you look his way.