Here’s Where to Buy the Exclusive Sneakers Michael B. Jordan Wore to the Lakers Game

It is becoming increasingly clear that Michael B. Jordan has great style—even when he’s not on the red carpet. From his Ralph Lauren Creed III suits to his Pink Versace knit, he’s proven that he’s developed a wardrobe filled with both indispensable tailoring and serious streetwear.

Case in point: on Saturday, Jordan attended the NBA playoff game between longtime rivals The Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals series. We noticed he was wearing a pair of sneakers that looked like Air Jordans. After a quick perusal of some of our favorite online stores, we’ve found them—just in case you wanted to grab a pair for yourself.

Jordan was wearing the Air Jordan 3 Retro SE “Denim” sneakers, which can be found online for around $279. Originally released in August 2020, the shoes feature denim appliques treated to look like elephant skin and a fire engine red tongue and collar.

Michael B. Jordan at the Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, May 6, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA.

While going sneaker shopping with Complex, Jordan talked about how his parents handled sneaker shopping when he was growing up. “I was definitely that kid to have to like beg,” the actor said. “I used to call up my mom and dad and do extra chores, used to mow lawns and shovel driveways just to get some extra cheese for some kicks. But they did the best they could for sure, so they tried to keep me laced.”

Speaking of Michael B. Jordan, he was included on this year’s Time 100 list, an achievement that may have spawned from both starring in and directing the film Creed III. When asked why he picked the movie for his directorial debut, he told Deadline: “Here, it is a young black man, a professional who becomes famous and struggles with identity and success with those inner demons and insecurities, family dynamics all at once. I thought much of that could be universal and relatable to a lot of different people. For me, it felt like who else was gonna be able to direct me in something that I felt like I’ve lived?”