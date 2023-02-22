Michael B. Jordan’s Pink Versace Knit Confirms That Bold Cardigans Are the Latest Style Flex

Michael B. Jordan knows how to dress himself all the way up for red carpets, award shows and other black-tie events—but sometimes, our favorite looks from the Black Panther star are the casual ‘fits that are just as ready for brunch as they are for broadcast TV.

Jordan appeared on The View this week to discuss his new movie and directorial debut Creed III, out in theaters on March 3, and his on-air ensemble included a coral pink Versace Intarsia knit cardigan that proved this sweater style is rapidly coming back into fashion for men everywhere (see also: Pedro Pascal’s cropped cardigan at The Mandalorian season 3 photo call, hours apart from Jordan’s look).

Michael B Jordan on February 21, 2023 Raymond Hall/GC Images

The cardigan is from Versace’s Spring 2023 runway collection and it’s currently available for $1,675 on the company’s website. Jordan styled the cardigan over a white Intimissi tank, black Versace trousers, Christian Louboutin lug boots and a Tiffany & Co. gold chain necklace and diamond studs.

Jordan was seen playing in the same color palette with a more formal look for his Good Morning America taping earlier that day, which saw him wearing a red double-breasted Gucci suit over the same tank top, boots and gold chain.

Michael B Jordan on February 21, 2023 Raymond Hall/GC Images

In both looks, the Creed III director exuded the confidence of someone who knows he’s starting trends every time he leaves the house, and we can’t blame him. His pink knit cardigan confirms that the open-front sweater is having a serious menswear moment right now, following a long line of stylish men like David Beckham, Daniel Craig and Steve McQueen wearing them out over the years. Between Jordan and Pascal’s recent cardigan cameos, it’s safe to say that Hollywood is all in once again on dressing its male stars in cozy knits.

