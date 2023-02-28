Here’s the Luxe Skincare Routine Michael B. Jordan Uses to Get Ready for His Movie Premieres

Looking good may come naturally to Michael B. Jordan, but like all celebrities, he gets a little help from the pros tasked with making sure he’s camera-ready. Last night, the actor lit up the Creed III Los Angeles premiere in a distressed Givenchy suit, Tiffany & Co. diamond jewelry and a Vacheron Constantin watch, but it was his makeup artist Tasha Reiko Brown who got the actor and director’s skin looking flawless and glowing for all those cameras—and she gave a detailed look at exactly what she used to get the Black Panther star camera-ready.

Brown proudly shared photos from Jordan’s spectacular premiere look on Instagram last night along with a behind-the-scenes video of “TOOLS,” as she captioned the post, for premiere prep. Brown is a Chanel makeup artist, and she showcased some of her favorite products from the beauty brand that she used on the Black Panther star before he stepped out on the red carpet, which included $35 blotting papers; Le Lift La Crème Main, a $70 hand cream; Rich Revitalizing Cream, retailing for $115; a $305 body cream called Sublimage La Crème Corps et Décolleté; and Sublimage Le Baume face balm, priced at $430.

While the blotting papers and hand cream are self-explanatory—can’t be looking shiny or dry on the red carpet!—the Sublimage line of face and body cream is a luxe set of products worth diving deeper into. Chanel recommends both products to be used as the final step in a skincare routine, after cleansing, prepping the skin with lotions and essences and targeting specific issues with serums.

Sublimage Le Baume Chanel

Sublimage Le Baume is formulated with an “ultra-pure extract” of polyfractioned vanilla planifolia, a powerful anti-aging ingredient that Chanel boasts is “40 times more powerful” after its proprietary extraction process. The cream also contains éphèmères of planifolia and vanilla enfleurage oil for additional plumping effects. To use the cream, you’ll want to warm it slightly between your fingers and then apply it either all over the face in a thin layer or in a thicker layer if you want to use as an overnight hydrating mask.

Rich Revitalizing Cream Chanel.

Brown also showed off the velvety texture of one more key hydrating cream: the Rich Revitalizing Cream, formulated with red camellia extract, red camellia oil and ceramides for anti-aging and anti-wrinkle properties as well as protection from pollutants and cold weather. This cream can be used morning and night and should be applied gently all over the face and down the neck.

With all these products hydrating and smoothing out Jordan’s skin, it’s no surprise that he was absolutely glowing on the Creed III red carpet. If you’re looking for powerhouse hydration and damage protection, these heavyweight creams are a knockout—just like Jordan.