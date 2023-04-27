Michael B. Jordan Gussied Up With a Tom Ford Suit and Tiffany & Co. Diamond Bracelets for the Time 100 Gala

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Michael B. Jordan was included on this year’s Time 100 list after a banner year that saw him take on his first feature film directing project with Creed III, a film in which he also starred as Adonis Creed. This week, Jordan attended the Time 100 Gala in a polished, brightly hued look that screamed Hollywood power player and continued his awards show season streak of pairing perfectly tailored suits with diamond jewelry that elevates his looks to another level.

For Wednesday night’s gala, Jordan was styled by Jason Bolden in a lavender suit from Tom Ford with a white collared shirt and a darker purple tie, once again proving that he’s not afraid to play with bold colors. He rocked this look on the same day that Tom Ford quietly announced he had designed his last collection for the his eponymous brand, a signal that, even as the founder steps down, the Tom Ford brand still has a stronghold on the A-list fashion scene. Jordan repped one more beloved brand at the gala too: Tiffany & Co., whose diamonds he wore to the Creed III London and Los Angeles premieres and to the Oscars this past year. For the Time 100 Gala, Bolden finished Jordan’s look with two thin Tiffany & Co. diamond bracelets and a smaller version of his usual diamond stud earrings.

Jordan has been showing off his playfulness with fashion for years now, starting with rocking both a mint green Y/Project suit and a red suit during press events and screenings for Just Mercy back in 2020. During his Creed III press tour this year, Jordan rolled up to Good Morning America in a bright red double-breasted Gucci suit, then appeared on The View in a hot pink Versace cardigan.

Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wrote about Jordan’s accomplishments for his inclusion on the Time 100 list, noting that the actor-director has been in the business for 24 years and is still breaking down new barriers.

“With this year’s Creed III, he took on a new role—feature-film director—and handled it with aplomb. I knew he would,” Coogler wrote for Time. “I knew Mike had it in him. Because over that quarter-century of work, nothing was given to him. Everything was earned. And I strongly believe that his best work is still to come.”