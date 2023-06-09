Michael Jordan’s 1997 NBA Finals ‘Flu Game’ Sneakers Could Become the Most Expensive Shoes Ever Sold 

You only need about $1 million to place your bid on a piece of N.B.A. history.

The shoes Michael Jordan wore during his iconic “Flu Game” are now up for grabs through Goldin. Bidding for the autographed black-and-red Nike Air Jordan 12s, which last until June 14, starts at $1,050,000. The sale is the first time the famous kicks have been up for grabs in a decade, and they’re expected to sell for over $3 million, the auction house’s founder Ken Goldin told Fox Business.

As for the legendary game, Jordan decided to play in Game 5 of the 1997 NBA Finals while he was ill. Now known as the Flu Game, it ended up being one of his biggest career-defining moments. In the playoff matchup between the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz, the basketball superstar managed to score 38 points in 44 minutes, including a tie-breaking three-pointer with 25 seconds left. The Bulls went on to win the game with a 90-88 victory, giving them a 3-2 lead in the series, ESPN reported.

A top view of Michael Jordan’s black and red Nike Air Jordan 12s. Goldin Auctions

After the victory, Jordan admitted that he was sick throughout the entire game. “I came in and I was almost dehydrated and it was all just to win a basketball game. I couldn’t breathe. My energy level was really low. My mouth was really dry. They started giving me Gatorade and I thought about an IV,” Jordan said. And all the effort was certainly worth it: The Bulls would go on to win their 5th N.B.A. Championship that year.

Goldin Auctions

A side view of Michael Jordan’s black and red Nike Air Jordan 12s.

“Probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever done,” Jordan said about the legendary game, according to The South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I didn’t want to give up. No matter how sick I was or how tired I was or how low on energy I was. I felt the obligation to my team, to the city of Chicago, to go out and give that extra effort.”

Another pair of sneakers worn by Jordan also recently hit the auction block. His 1998 NBA Finals Air Jordans, which were also signed, were sold by Sotheby’s for a whopping $2.2 million earlier this year. That staggering price made them the most expensive shoes ever sold. We’ll see if his Flu Game kicks can top that feat.