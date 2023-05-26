A Game-Worn Michael Jordan Dream Team Jersey Just Sold for $3 Million at Auction

Owning a piece of Dream Team history doesn’t come cheap.

Michael Jordan’s jersey from Team U.S.A.’s historic 1992 Olympics run hammered down for more than $3 million on Thursday morning, NBC Sports reported. The signed and photo-matched top was worn by MJ during the semifinal round against Lithuania on August 6 of that year, during which His Airness scored 21 points with four assists and three rebounds.

The jersey was brought to auction by Goldin in collaboration with Jordan’s former teammate Karl Malone, who had amassed a collection of signed Dream Team jerseys and shoes from every player. But the MJ version smoked all the others, with the next most expensive being Larry Bird’s jersey, which received a final bid of $360,000. Jordan’s shoes were also the most coveted of that bunch, selling for $420,000.

“Working with Karl Malone and bringing this extraordinary Dream Team Collection to auction has been a major highlight of my career in collectibles,” Ken Goldin, the company’s founder and executive chairman, said in a statement.

The 1992 Olympics were the first time professional athletes were allowed to participate in the competition, leading to the building of Team USA’s basketball Dream Team, which alongside Jordan included players like Bird, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, and Charles Barkley. The iconic lineup is largely considered to be the greatest team in any sport ever, making mementos from their Summer Games especially coveted.

Prior to this most recent Goldin auction, a Jordan Dream Team jersey had never been photo-matched. Yet this time around, the jersey was able to be matched by three different companies, making it the most valuable MJ jersey, according to Goldin. It’s also now the most expensive piece of Olympics clothing ever sold, NBC Sports noted, beating out Mike Eruzione’s jersey from the 1980 Olympics hockey finals (sold for a mere $657,250 in 2013).

The Dream Team jersey is in some good company, in terms of Jordan basketball paraphernalia sold at auction. Earlier this year, his 1998 NBA Finals sneakers broke a record when they hammered down for $2.2 million, and last year one of his Last Dance jerseys sold for a record $10.1 million. While this jersey didn’t reach that same threshold, one collector must feel pretty great about adding it to their stash.