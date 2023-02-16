Michael Jordan Just Made a Record $10 Million Donation to Make-a-Wish for His 60th Birthday

Michael Jordan is ringing in his 60th birthday in a big way—by giving back.

The NBA legend recently gifted Make-A-Wish America a whopping $10 million, setting a new record for the largest donation by an individual in the organization’s 43-year history. The contribution will go towards funding future wishes for children who have been diagnosed with critical illnesses.

“For the past 34 years, it’s been an honor to partner with Make-A-Wish and help bring a smile and happiness to so many kids,” Jordan said in a release. “Witnessing their strength and resilience during such a tough time in their lives has truly been an inspiration. I can’t think of a better birthday gift than seeing others join me in supporting Make-A-Wish so that every child can experience the magic of having their wish come true.”

The six-time champion has worked alongside the nonprofit since 1989 and remains one of the most requested celebrity wish granters to date. In 2008, the Hall of Famer was named as an ambassador. “Everyone knows about Michael’s legacy on the basketball court, but it’s what he has consistently done off the court when no one’s watching that makes him a true legend for wish families and the wider Make-A-Wish community,” explained Leslie Motter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America.

Since the foundation was established in 1980, it’s granted more than 360,000 wishes throughout the US. The goal of the experiences that the program provides is to improve the emotional and physical well-being of kids who are currently battling life-threatening medical conditions.

“Michael using his birthday as a chance to make history for Make-A-Wish speaks to the quality of his character and his loyal dedication to making life better for children with critical illnesses,” Motter continued. “We hope that the public will be inspired to follow in his footsteps by helping make wishes come true.”



