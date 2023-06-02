This $14.7 Million California Estate Has a Sprawling Vineyard to Produce Your Own Wine

Skip the trip to Italy. La dolce vita just got a whole lot closer.

In California’s Rancho Palos Verde, a midcentury hilltop estate flanked by rolling vineyards and surrounded by European olive trees could turn your Tuscan dream into a reality. For a cool $14.7 million, that is. The 6,200-square-foot home was designed by architect Ernest Hahn and sits on over five acres within the equestrian community of Rolling Hills. If you want in on the wine-making action, the vineyards themselves were planted in 2006 and comprise a bounty of 2,500 Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vines. To date, they’ve produced roughly 275 cases of award-winning vintages. Naturally, there’s an opportunity to press your own olive oil, too.

A five-acre estate in California with vineyards, olive trees, and fruit and citrus orchards just listed for $14.7 million Gavin Cater

Inside, the five-bed, five-and-a-half-bath residence sports tons of natural stonework and wood that speaks to its Mediterranean feel. Though the vibe is still super bright and airy thanks to huge glass walls and windows. Needless to say, the highlight here is the chef’s kitchen, which is decked out with a Wolf range, two Sub-Zero refrigerators, and a wine fridge.

If you prefer to do your cooking outdoors, there’s a covered porch equipped with a pizza oven, a barbecue, and a fire pit. Elsewhere, the sprawling grounds include a one-bedroom guest house, a clay tennis court, a chapel, a swimming pool, and fruit orchards. Of course, the equine-centric retreat also comes with horse stables and riding trails.

The midcentury home was originally designed by architect Ernest Hahn Gavin Cater

“Very rarely does a property come along that hits all the right notes—a single-story home of architectural integrity, five acres of stunning landscape with olive trees, vineyards, and vegetable gardens, equestrian facilities, ocean and city views as well as privacy and security. The moment you enter the driveway, you know it’s special,” says broker Lisa Optician of Douglas Elliman, who holds the listing together with the Agency’s Freddy Thomas and Farrah Brittany.

Gavin Cater



