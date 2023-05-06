Mike Myers’s N.Y.C. Penthouse Hit the Market for $20 Million

Mike Myers’s stunning N.Y.C. penthouse is certainly a far cry from Shrek’s swamp.

Overlooking the Hudson River, the chic pad just splashed down on the market for a cool $20 million. Located at the 10-story 505 West 19th Street, the four-bedroom condo sits on the Chelsea High Line with panoramic views of the Big Apple’s most iconic buildings, including the Statue of Liberty and the Empire State Building.

One of two terraces at the penthouse Courtesy of Compass Real Estate

The Austin Powers actor purchased the penthouse back in 2017 for $15.35 million before listing it earlier this month, according to The Wall Street Journal. Spanning 5,622 square feet with an additional 896 square feet of outdoor space, the abode has two terraces let you take in those city sights from above—and the property’s sun-filled floor-to-ceiling windows can help you enjoy the vistas from inside.

The bright, open-plan living room Courtesy of Compass Real Estate

You’ll enter the home via a keyed elevator, which takes you right into the foyer. From there, the penthouse opens up to reveal a spacious living area, whose main attraction is a large wood-burning fireplace with an earthy, taupe marble frame. The digs have similar design cues throughout: Think light wood, airy interiors and bright walls.

That neutral color scheme is what makes the all-black kitchen a true standout. With gorgeous custom oak cabinetry, Miele appliances, and a huge L-shape waterfall island made from Carrara marble, the space is ready to be the center of your next party. Elsewhere, the penthouse has five bathrooms, a library, a large study, and a media room.

Inside the master bathroom Courtesy of Compass Real Estate

The primary suite, meanwhile, runs the length of the condominium, with direct access to the 65-foot terrace. Here, you’ll find two large walk-in closets and a bathroom made more rejuvenation, including a sauna, a steam shower, dual vanities and cast iron bathtub. As an added touch, the space also touts heated marble floors. The other three bedrooms each have their own marble bathroom with soaking tubs as well.

As for amenities, 505 West 19th Street offers up a state-of-the-art fitness center, 24-hour concierge, a live-in resident manager and additional private storage.

Leonard Steinberg of Compass holds the listing.