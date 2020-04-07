Quantcast
// RR One

This Vintage Shelby Cobra Went Through a 12-Year Restoration Process. Now It’s Headed to Auction.

The coveted Cobra is one of only 580 built between ‘63 and ‘65.

1964 Shelby Cobra 289 Mecum Auctions

It’s no secret that Shelby Cobra is one of the most sought-after cars for collectors of classic vehicles. The retro ride rarely pops up for sale, and it’s nearly impossible to get one mint-condition. Lucky for you, we’ve found a stunning exception to that rule.

This impeccably restored 1963 Shelby Cobra 289 is heading to the Mecum Indy 2020 auctions in June, which gives you just enough time to make room in your garage. Penned by late, great American racer Carroll Shelby, the 1963 model took inspiration from the original Cobras (built between 1962 and 1967) but incorporated a Fairlane V-8, 289 cu engine. This gives the svelte beauty the ability to punch out an impressive 270 horses.

Related

This particular example started off as a demonstration model, appearing in various showrooms and exhibitions throughout the swinging ‘60s. Then it was snapped up by drag racer Tony Fisher, who turned the blue car gold and kick-started its career on the track. The Cobra changed hands between different racers—scoring a NASCAR Gold Cup Championship along the way—before finally ending up with a collector from Oregon in 1985.

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Mecum Auctions

This Shelby devotee embarked on an extensive restoration process to get the racer back to her former showroom glory. Over a 12-year period beginning in 2006, the car was returned to as-new condition. The shell was repainted in the original Guardsman Blue, the interior and exhaust were refitted and new Weber downdraft carburetors were equipped.

One of only 580 built between ‘63 and ‘65, the rare ride comes with extensive documentation that includes an event program signed by the late Carroll Shelby himself.

“This superb Shelby Cobra was enjoyed as Carroll Shelby intended, as both a racer and a sport car, and it offers its new owner the opportunity to carry that tradition into countless new driving adventures,” the auction house writes on its website.

If that sounds like you, the 1963 Shelby Cobra 289 will be up for auction at Mecum Indy 2020 from June 23 to 28.

Check out more pics of the coveted Cobra below:

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Mecum Auctions

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Mecum Auctions

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Mecum Auctions

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Mecum Auctions

1964 Shelby Cobra 2891964 Shelby Cobra 289

Mecum Auctions

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Mecum Auctions

1964 Shelby Cobra 289

Mecum Auctions

More Cars

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in News

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad