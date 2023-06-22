The Wife of the Missing Sub’s Pilot Is Related to a Couple Who Died on the ‘Titanic’

The world has been captivated by the tragic story of the submersible that disappeared Sunday while on an expedition to view the Titanic wreckage. As we learn more about the voyage and the people aboard, a new eerie tie has been discovered between the missing vessel and the British passenger liner that sank in 1912: The wife of the man who was piloting the submersible is related to a couple that was actually on the Titanic. ​​

Wendy Rush—who is married to OceanGate chief executive and pilot Stockton Rush—is a great-great-granddaughter of Isidor and Ida Straus, who were aboard the famous ship that sunk after striking an iceberg, The New York Times reported citing archival records.

Isidor was a retailing magnate who had been a co-owner of Macy’s department store. The couple had been among the wealthiest aboard the Titanic. Rush is a descendent of one of the Strauses’ daughters, Minnie, who married a man named Dr. Richard Weil in 1905. Wendy and Stockton married in 1986, and she serves as OceanGate’s communications director. She has participated in three of the company’s expeditions, The Times reported, citing her LinkedIn page.

Survivors of the Titanic recalled seeing Isidor refusing to sit on a lifeboat while women and children were waiting to be rescued. Ida said she wouldn’t leave her husband’s side, and the couple—who had been together for four decades—were seen embracing on the ship’s deck as it plunged into the water. A fictionalized version of the couple’s lives was told in the 1997 James Cameron film Titanic, showing them embracing in a bed as the water level rose around their cabin. While Isidor’s body was retrieved at sea two weeks after the Titanic sank, Ida’s has never been located.

As of Thursday morning, hopes that the five people would be located alive dimmed as the critical 96-hour mark when their oxygen would run out passed. However, experts have said the four-day oxygen supply the sub was estimated to have was just an approximation. Additionally, the people on board may be able to survive a longer period if they implemented breathing conservation efforts, The Associated Press reported.