Pirelli Put Its Race-Ready Tires on This New Montblanc Suitcase

Treks through airport terminals often happen at top speed and cumbersome luggage is the last thing that should keep you from making your flight. Montblanc’s latest entry in the suitcase category is outfitted with race-ready wheels so you’ll never have to be held back again.

That’s because the new roller was made in collaboration with Pirelli. The company’s famous tires may be standard fare at the world’s top race tracks but the company rarely attaches its highly engineered designs to other brands. This team-up with Montblanc is an exception. Combined, the body of the suitcase and its nimble wheels make for a sleek yet practical way to travel.

The shell itself is molded from lightweight and remarkably durable corrugated polycarbonate with a branded strap running around the exterior. Unlike fabric exteriors, this keeps your belongings dry on those inevitable rainy travel days, and diminishes the likelihood anything will get accidentally crushed. The wheels themselves are inspired by Pirelli’s treaded P Zero model and effortlessly glide on smooth ball-bearings that rotate 360° so you can turn on a dime. The brand says they were engineered to reduce noise and to better withstand the wear and tear of life on the road.

Sized to fit neatly in overhead storage, these bags also feature an adjustable telescoping handle, which should help prevent your arm from getting tired. A luggage tag and business card pocket round out the thoughtful details and presage the well-organized interior with its many neat compartments.

This isn’t the first time Montblanc has partnered with Pirelli, or even other auto companies for that matter. It previously partnered with the tire expert on a luggage duo with designs it has since refined. In early 2019, Montblanc collaborated with BMW on a five-piece set of specialized cases handcrafted in Florence, Italy—complete with an option to tote a guitar.

Montblanc and Pirelli’s latest lineup is available now for $1,280.