His Sandwich Shop Inspired ‘The Bear,’ but He Still Hasn’t Watched the Hit Show

The Bear has captured the attention of viewers across the U.S.—but the owner of the Italian beef sandwich shop that inspired the hit FX series isn’t one of them.

Chris Zucchero, proprietor of the Chicago-based Mr. Beef, has been friends with the show’s creator, Christopher Storer, since kindergarten, he said in an interview with Variety. Storer even cast him to appear in the pilot, which was mostly shot at the actual store located in the Windy City’s River North neighborhood. Nevertheless, Zucchero revealed that he still hasn’t watched the show. It’s not because he’s not supportive: He just can’t get away from managing his business.

“Somebody’s still got to wake up the next day and make beef,” Zucchero said. “The only thing I’ve ever known in my life is that restaurant.”

When asked if he has been avoiding watching the popular FX show out of superstition, Zucchero said, “No, it’s more embarrassment for me. I just feel weird. Food people are not the same as actors or musicians. You know what I mean? That’s the same reason why I don’t really promote anything with The Bear. I don’t want to be the guy that’s like, “Look at me. I’m the f***ing ‘Bear’ guy.”

The show isn’t the first time the store has appeared in the media. Its former owner and Zucchero’s father, Joseph Zucchero, who passed away earlier this year, had famous contacts that previously landed the beloved eatery generous press.

“This might sound a little arrogant, but we’ve never paid for any advertisement or PR for Mr. Beef, but we’ve been very lucky,” Zucchero said. “Like Jay Leno and his friendship with my father is really what made Mr. Beef famous. So over the years I’ve been on the Food Network, Travel Channel, I’ve talked to reporters — but I never read or watch anything that Mr. Beef is on.”

And because of The Bear, the owner has certainly noticed an uptick in business, saying that people will cause traffic accidents in front of the store just to take a picture of the restaurant. “Mr. Beef used to have a true grit, and now it’s like Central Perk from Friends;” Zucchero joked.