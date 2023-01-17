From Taylor Swift to Bob Dylan, a Collection of Music Icons Are Auctioning off Memorabilia for a Good Cause

Ahead of this year’s Grammys celebration, a collection of music memorabilia from the industry’s best and brightest stars is headed to auction. Plus, the proceeds are going to a good cause.

The sale, set to take place on the morning of February 5, will be held live and online at Julien’s Auctions. Included in the lot will be a Taylor Swift–signed guitar, a pair of sequin Louboutin boots owned by Elton John and a Gibson Les Paul autographed by all the members of Fleetwood Mac. In addition, rare items from Bob Dylan, Cher, Eminem and more will also be up for grabs. All of the earnings will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit that provides medical and financial assistance to performers in times of need.

Signed guitars from Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and more are being auctioned ahead of the 2023 Grammys. Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

Among the highest-priced pieces is an original print of an oil painting created, signed and donated by Joni Mitchell. The artwork, which could fetch up to $20,000, captures the night Jimi Hendrix set fire to his guitar at the Monterey Pop Festival back in 1967. For the Swifties, the “Anti-Hero” singer handed over her Epiphone acoustic guitar—the same one that displays 2020 Evermore album cover art. Though, it could cost you between $5,000 and $10,000 to call the instrument your own. Alternatively, you can get your hands on a Fender Stratocaster signed and inscribed by her famous ex Harry Styles for a modest $2,000 to $4,000. Additional autographed instruments from Robert Plant, Bob Dylan, Slash, Ozzy Osbourne and Lenny Kravitz are also expected to go under the hammer.

Shoes and ensembles worn by Elton John, Eminem and other performers are part of the lot. Courtesy of Julien’s Auctions

The rest of the catalog includes signed record albums, handwritten lyrics and ensembles worn by legendary recording artists—the likes of Cher, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Minogue and Brandi Carlile. A pair of autographed white Nike Air Max sneakers donned by rapper Eminem are expected to go for $2,000 to $3,000, while a black jumpsuit sported by BTS’s J-Hope could draw up to $6,000.

If you were looking to score last-minute tickets to the award show, you’ll also be able to bid on a pair of platinum-level seats and after-party passes ahead of the telecast.