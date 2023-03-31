BMW Teams Up With Naomi Campbell to Design an ‘Extravagant’ One-Off XM Model

BMW is gearing up to launch the BMW XM, the world’s first high-performance car with M HYBRID drive. For the vehicle’s debut, the marque is partnering up with a series of creative partners led by the iconic supermodel, actress, and entrepreneur Naomi Campbell.

Campbell has joined the auto brand as part of its Dare to Be You campaign: “The BMW M slogan ‘Dare to be You’ immediately appealed to me,” the supermodel explained, “because it describes exactly the confident attitude that is necessary for progress and positive change.”

As part of the BMW XM launch, Campbell will design her own one-off “extravagant high performance” model to be released in 2023.

“I was raised to always have integrity, to be who I am, and to do what I want to do with my full authentic self,” Campbell said in an Instagram video announcing the launch. “I believe I have this something that I call the three D’s: dedication, determination, and drive. Whenever I commit to doing something, I’m going to do it with 110 percent conviction.”

The BMW XM boasts impressive stats, including a zero-to-60 mph time of 4.1 seconds, a top speed of 168 mph and 590 ft lbs of torque, and delivers 644 hp. In the fall, a Label Red model will be added to the line-up, which goes all the way up to 748 hp—the most powerful series-production vehicle approved for road use in the marque’s history—and is expected to retail for $185,995, per BMW Blog.

Jens Thiemer, BMW’s senior vice president of customer and brand, explained why Campbell was the perfect face for the company as it heads into this exciting new launch: “Naomi Campbell is a woman who goes her own way unswervingly and has become not only a unique supermodel but also a fascinating personality. There are few people who can identify with the motto ‘Dare to be You’ as strongly as she can.”