Chicago Is Hosting NASCAR’s First-Ever Street Race This Weekend

High-speed racers will navigate a nontraditional location this weekend: downtown Chicago.

For the first time in NASCAR’s history, the company is hosting a street race, transforming the city into a 12-turn, 2.2-mile track to usher in the 75th season. The start/finish line is located near Buckingham Fountain and drivers will pass many downtown landmarks, with Lake Michigan and Grant Park providing a beautiful backdrop for spectators and local television viewers, Associated Press reported.

A series race sanctioned by The International Motor Sports Association, called the Loop 121, will take place on July 1. The NASCAR Cup Series street course race, dubbed the Grant Park 220, will happen on July 2, NBC Chicago reported.

The cars “are projected to exceed 100 mph along several sections of the course’s straightaways, while other sections, such as turns and pit stops, will require significantly reduced speed,” NASCAR told NBC Chicago. The television station also reported that the course is unique because drivers will also have to perform 90-degree turns due to the layout of city streets.

Some drivers and experts have voiced concerns that the course might lead to more crashes. For instance, driver Ryan Blaney told NBC Chicago that the course is pretty narrow. However, NASCAR said it has taken precautions, including heavier barriers installed along the route. They have been linked together, creating a reinforced railing should a 3,600-pound vehicle crash into them.

“It’s comprised of a series of concrete blocks with a fence attached to the top. This temporary barrier system is approved by the FIA, the worldwide governing body of motorsports,” NASCAR said, according to NBC Chicago. Dr. Ryan Stanton with the NASCAR medical safety team also told the station he’s monitoring turns.

There will be more for those who attend aside from the adrenaline-fueled race. Ticket holders will also have entertainment options such as live music from The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett during a two-day festival over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.