Courtside Seats to This Year’s NBA Finals Are Some of the Most Expensive Tickets in League History

Denver and Nikola Jokic may be dominating this NBA Finals so far, but Miami fans are still willing to shell out to see their team up close.

Courtside seats for Game four at Miami’s Kaseya Center are approaching some of the most expensive tickets in NBA history with prices ranging from $27,795 to $46,326 per ticket, according to SeatGeek. On Ticketmaster’s resale site right now you could When the series returns to Denver’s Ball Arena, where there’s a chance the Nuggets could clinch the franchise’s first NBA title in its debut appearance, lowest courtside seat on Seat Geek is $6,040, while the priciest is $41,082.

Even at those astronomical prices, the tickets would have to go up a quite a bit more to match what is believed to be the record for an NBA seat, when a fan paid $133,000 for a pair of courtside tickets to the NBA Finals back in 2017 when the Golden State Warriors were still playing at Oakland’s Oracle Arena. Those Miami courtside seats do just edge out what Toronto Raptors fans were willing to pay in 2019 to see their team clinch for $45,000 a ticket.

During the regular 2022-23 season, courtside seats cost four-figures, though it all depends on the game and the city, Yahoo News reports. Arenas like Chase Center in San Francisco, Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, or Madison Square Garden in New York can cost even more. But Sportskeeda reports that the average courtside seat costs $2,000. Of course, what comes with these tickets can far exceed what sports fans could expect a generation ago. Premium seating at NBA arenas may now include a butler, your own lounge, and a private wine cellar to justify courtside season tickets that can exceed $100,000 each.

And if the series does manage to go seven games, there may be fans will to pay that much for a pair of tickets to see a champion crowned.