Netflix and Lacoste Teamed Up for a Collaboration Inspired by ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ and More

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

French sportswear brand Lacoste may be best known for its crocodile logo, but it’s clearly willing to change up its main point of recognition to collaborate with another brand that has global, instant appeal. That’s what they’re doing with Netflix, which itself has been eager to gain a foothold in the fashion world.

The two brands launched a new clothing collection on Wednesday, which is available to shop on both the Lacoste and Netflix websites as well as select stores. The collaboration focuses on eight of Netflix’s hit shows—Stranger Things, Elite, Lupin, Money Heist, The Witcher, Sex Education, Shadow and Bone, and Bridgerton—and the included merchandise switches up Lacoste’s classic crocodile for images that reference the shows: a crocodile furiously cycling in a bike helmet, like the kids of Stranger Things, for example, or a crocodile in a Bridgerton-inspired wig.

A Netflix x Lacoste hoodie and shorts set inspired by the French heist series Lupin. Netflix

The collection also includes merchandise that advertises Netflix itself: unisex Netflix logo t-shirts and polos are available alongside a line of Lacoste’s classic, print-free polos with modified logos, graphic tees with blown-up versions of crocodiles dressed up like various Netflix characters, hoodies, track pants, belt bags, and more.

This isn’t Netflix’s first rodeo dipping into the world of clothing collections: back in 2021, the streamer worked with luxury brand Halston to create a 10-piece capsule collection to celebrate Halston, the Netflix biopic series about the brand’s origin and the life of its founder, Roy Halston Frowick. While the cost of Lacoste’s Netflix collection ranges from $30 for branded trunks to $295 for printed jackets, the Halston collection of series-inspired gowns ran from $995 to $1,595, per FastCompany’s report at the time. The year before the Halston collaboration, Netflix also worked with H&M on a line of clothing inspired by its movie series To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, proving it’s just as interested in accessible fashion as they are in high-end designers.

This Netflix x Lacoste sweatshirt takes its cues from the show Sex Education. Netflix

Lacoste’s newest collaboration with Netflix will continue to test what role entertainment companies can play in the fashion landscape, and at exactly which price point customers are most willing to pay for branded merchandise. With the massive global success of shows such as Stranger Things (and a year of badly declining subscriber numbers), it’s no surprise Netflix is looking to see how else they can monetize the appeal of what they’ve created.

Shop Now on Lacoste