The New Coronation Emoji Is Based on the Crown King Charles Will Wear at the Ceremony

The coronation is getting a 21st-century upgrade.

Buckingham Palace has rolled out an official emoji to celebrate the crowning of King Charles III. The regal motif takes design cues from the 17th-century crown that will be bestowed upon his royal highness during the ceremony on May 6.

As previously announced, St. Edward’s Crown will once again be used in the upcoming coronation. Forged in the 17th century, the dazzling heirloom has been used in the coronation of British monarchs for more than 350 years. Royal jeweler Robert Vyner made the crown for King Charles II in 1661, after the medieval original was melted down in 1649.

The crown has four cross pattées, four fleurs-de-lis, and two arches like its predessor. The solid gold frame is set with an assortment of dazzling gemstones, including 345 aquamarines, 37 white topaz, 27 tourmalines, 12 rubies, seven amethysts, six sapphires, two jargoons, one garnet, one spinel, and one carbuncle. It also has a velvet cap with an ermine band that was recently resized for the new king.

The new emoji certainly isn’t as lavish but has a certain two-dimensional charm. It’s easy to use, too: The crown automatically pops up when users type in certain hashtags, including #Coronation, #CoronationConcert, #CoronationWeekend, and #CoronationBigLunch.

St. Edward’s Crown. WPA Pool/Getty

It is the first time in history that an emoji has been created for a British coronation, as all other ceremonies predated the internet, social media, and smartphones. The palace did, however, release an emoji for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee in the form of a cartoon corgi.

The new coronation emblem. Royal Family

This isn’t the only contemporary graphic conceived for the event in May. Former Apple designer Jony Ive—who is responsible for the look of the original iPhone, iMac, and iPod—created a stylish new coronation emblem for the king. Inspired by Charles’s love of nature, the ornate insignia will be used at the ceremony, as well as at national events, street parties, and community gatherings. It certainly seems like a #21stCenturyCoronation.