New York Is the World’s Wealthiest City, but the Bay Area Has the Most Billionaires

Looks like the world’s wealthiest people like to flock to New York City.

According to a survey from the investment migration firm Henley & Partners, the Big Apple is the richest city in the world, with 340,000 high-net-worth individuals, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. Over the past decade, the number of millionaires in the city has grown a whopping 40 percent, helping N.Y.C. maintain its perch among the wealthiest areas across the globe.

While, in general, affluent people seem to prefer New York, the upper upper echelons actually favor the West Coast. The Bay Area, which ranked third overall on the list of wealthiest cities, has the highest number of billionaires, touting 63 (New York, in comparison, has 58). Given how many tech companies call Silicon Valley home, that shouldn’t be too surprising.

The top five richest metropolises were rounded out by Tokyo (290,300 HNWIs) at the No. 2 slot, London (258,000) at No. 4, and Singapore (240,100) at No. 5. Both Tokyo and London made the list despite an overall drop in wealthy residents, losing 5 percent and losing 15 percent, respectively, in the past decade. The Bay Area and Singapore, however, have seen massive spikes: The California region shot up 68 percent, while the Asian country grew 40 percent.

In total, the United States had 10 cities crack the top 50 richest in the world, beating out China (with five cities) and Australia (with four). A few U.S. cities in particular have seen some incredible growth since 2012. Austin, Tex., was second overall in that regard, with a 102 percent increase in high-net-worth individuals. Both Miami and West Palm Beach, in Florida, also saw impressive numbers, with 75 percent and 90 percent growth, respectively. That could be thanks in part to the exodus of businesses to the state during the pandemic, when remote work allowed CEOs and other leaders to relocate to a warmer clime.

Elsewhere, Russia has long been home to a good deal of the world’s wealth, but the country’s war with Ukraine, among other factors, has led to steep declines in the country’s high-net-worth population. Moscow has seen a 44 percent plunge over the past decade, while St. Petersburg has experienced a decrease of 38 percent.