Who’s the Next You? Designer Brunello Cucinelli on Law Professor Maurizio Oliviero

“We got to know each other better by playing football together, about once a week. I play defense, and he plays center forward, so I’m often playing against him. He is definitely a little better than I am, but also he’s younger—I’m 66 years old, he is 52. I don’t have the skills, but I play on the physical side. I always tell him, ‘If you don’t want to be pushed, you need to play Ping-Pong.’ Il calcio, football, it needs some masculinity.

“I’m in love with the theater, and he has started to come with me. He is fascinated by music and could have been a DJ. When we meet at home, sometimes he is the DJ.”