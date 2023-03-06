‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Rocked a Sharp Paul Smith Sharkskin Suit at the Independent Spirit Awards

Succession star Nicholas Braun showed up to Sunday night’s Independent Spirit Awards in style, another clean sweep of a night for awards season favorite Everything Everywhere All at Once. Braun, who addressed Succession creator Jesse Armstrong’s recent announcement that the show is ending with upcoming season 4 on the red carpet, wore designer duds that would make Cousin Gregg proud: a brown Paul Smith suit paired with two subtle pieces of Cartier jewelry.

For the show, hosted in Santa Monica, the actor showed up to present an award with actress Jenny Slate and certainly dressed for the occasion. Braun donned a $1,695 tailored-fit sharkskin wool brown suit with a two-button double vent blazer and notched lapel. The star paired the ensemble with the brand’s black-and-white hand-drawn check print shirt, a lightweight viscose garment with a soft point collar retailing for $425.

Nicholas Braun at the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

For an added touch of luxury, Braun finished the look with a super-fine yellow-gold Cartier chain necklace and a Clash de Cartier Supple bracelet.

On the carpet, Braun talked to Entertainment Tonight about the end of Succession, which he says the cast were “all pretty bummed” about.

“We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till Jesse says it,” he told Will Marfuggi. “I was sad as hell [on] my last day. I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It’s been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough.”

The final season will premiere on HBO Max on March 26 and will run for 10 episodes. Braun, of course, didn’t offer any plot spoilers, but he did tell ET that the ending is “fire.”