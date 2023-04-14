Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Wore a Blue-Velvet Brioni Jacket at the Premiere of His New Apple TV+ Series

Please allow Game of Thrones‘s Jaime Lannister to re-introduce himself. Like the rest of the cast from the beloved HBO fantasy series, actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will have to work hard to separate himself from the character fans followed devotedly for eight years, but the Danish star is up to the task. Coster-Waldau is now starring in an upcoming series that a whole new fan base has been waiting for since 2021: Apple TV+’s The Last Thing He Told Me, adapted from Laura Dave’s best-selling thriller. As the series kicks off, Coster-Waldau stepped out on the premiere red carpet in a sharp Brioni jacket that’s the epitome of leading-man style.

Coster-Waldau’s stylist, Ilaria Urbinati, whose name you may recognize from other star clients such as Ryan Reynolds, Ben Affleck, Donald Glover, and more, dressed the actor in a simple black shirt and black pants—all the better to let the true star of his outfit, the Brioni jacket, shine. Coster-Waldau was the perfect picture of soft elegance in this light-blue suede piece that’s suited for royalty, and his look was finished off with dress shoes from Santoni and an IWC timepiece.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau arrives at the Apple TV+ ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ premiere. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In the new series, Coster-Waldau plays a man named Owen Michaels who suddenly disappears one day, leaving his wife of only a year, Hannah (Jennifer Garner), behind with his teenage daughter, Bailey. Hannah is left to both care for and comfort her stepdaughter and try to solve the mystery of his disappearance, uncovering a story she could never have imagined along the way.

The series premiered on Apple TV+ on April 14, and the first two episodes are out now. A new installment will come out every Friday until the season finale streams on May 19.