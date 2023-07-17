Everything We Know About ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Season 2 So Far 

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Nine Perfect Strangers season one.

While White Lotus fans wait to get their season three fix, Hulu’s equally star-studded resort drama (and most-watched original series) is preparing for its return. Nine Perfect Strangers, which debuted on the streaming platform in 2021, is officially working on its next installment, and chances are it’s bringing even more baggage with it.

In season one, the show followed characters around a boutique wellness retreat in California founded by Nicole Kidman, who plays spiritual guru/director Masha. Some of the troubled—albeit well-known—faces that checked into Tranquillum for a mushroom-laced healing journey included Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Bobby Cannavale.

Created by David E. Kelley, the series is based on the 2018 murder mystery novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty. Kelley and Kidman previously teamed for an HBO adaptation of the Australian author’s other bestseller, Big Little Lies. Given the fact that Nine Perfect Strangers was a one-off, there’s no telling what direction the storyline is headed in next. Grab a non-psychedelic smoothie and get ready as we break down everything there is to know about season two.

Is There a Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2?

Yes. Back in May, Variety confirmed that the Hulu original Nine Perfect Strangers was officially renewed for a second season. The show, which started off as a mini-series, premiered two years ago and will be headed to a new location for filming. The upcoming installment will also see new cast members take part in the retreat.

Nicole Kidman will reprise her role as Masha in Nine Perfect Strangers season two Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Release Date: When Will It Air?

No announcements have been made as far as production, and with the ongoing writer’s and actor’s strikes, it may be a while before it airs. In the meantime, we can make an educated guess as to when the series will eventually premiere. Nine Perfect Strangers first hit the streamer on August 18, 2021, and season one was filmed in 2020 between July and December. If the shooting schedule for season two remains the same, we’re looking at a potential August 2024 release. But honestly, who knows.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Location: Where Will It Take Place?

Nine Perfect Strangers is trading the verdant landscapes of Northern California for the snow-capped Swiss Alps for season two, Deadline reported. In season one, the fictional Tranquillum House was set in the idyllic town of Cabrillo. However, due to Covid restrictions, filming actually took place in Australia. More specifically at the real-life Byron Bay resort, Soma.

“The resort itself is such a big character. It was perfect with its amazing woods, jungles and beaches, and captured the feeling we were looking for,” director Jonathan Levine told Forbes. In addition to Soma, Levine also shot at a timber plantation known as Lune De Sang. Whether he plans on actually going to the Alps or just recreating it at another luxe locale we’ll have to wait and see.

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Cast: Who’s Returning?

As far as we know, only one cast member from season one is definitely returning and that’s Kidman as Masha. Of course, it’s certainly possible other characters could reappear on-screen. Among the new group of strangers jonesing for a therapeutic breakthrough is Emmy-winner Murray Bartlett. We suppose The White Lotus alum is ready for another eat the rich role. Oscar nominee Liv Ullmann will also be joining the ensemble alongside Dolly de Leon from Triangle of Sadness, British actress Maisie Richarson-Sellers, and Turkish actor Aras Aydin.

Nine Perfect Strangers has officially been renewed for a second season with Murray Bartlett joining the cast Vince Valitutti/Hulu

Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 Plot: What Will Happen?

There’s no official logline for season two but knowing that Kidman is returning for the next installment tells us there’s a good chance Masha will be continuing her psychedelic healing journey in a new locale with new recruits. Assuming the format for season two stays the same, it’ll likely focus on nine so-called strangers from different walks of life coming together to heal their past traumas.

If you recall, the first installment ended with the police finally being summoned to Tranquillim and Masha getting arrested. A time jump follows each of the participant’s post-retreat. Most notably Ben (Melvin Gregg) and Jessica (Samara Weaving), a couple who was headed for divorce, appear as the assumed new owners of the California wellness center after renewing their vows. Meanwhile, the eight-episode installment concludes with Masha escaping jail time and finally reuniting with her late daughter. Though it’s unclear whether it’s at the hands of another psilocybin-induced hallucination.

“I was rooting for most of them to come out the other side of this experience and be okay,” Levine told Entertainment Weekly. “I don’t think it’s a happy ending for Masha, though. It looks it, because she avoids prison like in the book, but she ends up in a prison of her own making. That’s the irony of the whole show: Do you really want to live in a fake reality that’s easier? But for our other characters, I did really want them to be happy.”

Where to Watch Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2

Since Nine Perfect Strangers is a Hulu original, that’s the only place season two will be dropping (and likely weekly). If you don’t subscribe to the streaming platform already, the ad-supported plan starts at $7.99 per month or you can watch without any ad breaks for $14.99 per month. Even better, a 30-day free trial lets you catch up without spending a dime.



