This $2.4 Million Waterfront Manse in North Carolina Is Almost Like Living on a Private Island

These days, you don’t have to own a private island to live in total seclusion.

On the coast of North Carolina, a waterfront mansion with its own beach and more than four acres of land just listed for $2.4 million. The modern-looking residence is positioned along Alligator Bay, spread out from all the other residences on the peninsula. However, if you need to reach the mainland, there’s a connected bridge that’ll bring you over. The four-bedroom, five-bathroom home in Sneads Ferry has been completely renovated by its current owners, who bought the property back in 2017, The New York Post first reported.

A waterfront home in North Carolina with its own private beach just listed for $2.4 million Kahuna Photo

Inside, the 4,500-square-foot spread stays true to its beachy vibes with light-colored walls, natural wood, and plenty of windows for gazing out at the bay. Naturally, the living area feels bright and airy with soaring high ceilings. Though, there is a fireplace for added coziness and an elevator for convenience.

Nearby, the chef’s kitchen is kitted out with top-of-the-line appliances, tons of counter space, and a massive island. Elsewhere, the spacious primary suite takes up the entire third level, complete with its own bathroom, dressing room, and private balcony. Let’s just say that last spot wouldn’t be the worst place to start the day with a cup of coffee in hand.

The mansion has been recently renovated and features large windows that overlook the bay Kahuna Photo

When you’re ready to venture outside, the pad sports a saltwater pool and super-serene wraparound deck. Here, you can opt to lay out and sunbathe, enjoy a meal alfresco, or just take in the coastal vistas. Of course, one of the perks of this isolated escape is that you can be out on the waterway within minutes. Currently, there’s a kayak launch that’ll allow paddlers to spend their days exploring the Tar Heel State by sea. If you’ve got a boat, there’s also a possibility of customizing your very own dock.

Matthew Kane of Tidal Realty Partners holds the listing.

