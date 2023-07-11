Novak Djokovic’s Racket From His First Wimbledon Final Win Is Heading to Auction This Fall

Novak Djokovic has experienced a legendary career in tennis, and now you have the chance to own a piece of his legacy.

Graham Budd Auctions will sell the racket Joker used in his first Wimbledon win on July 3, 2011. After winning the match against the celebrated champion at the time, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic threw the racket into the crowd. It was caught by Cordelia McKechnie, a National Health Service ophthalmologist and mother of two from Hertfordshire, located in southern England. It is expected to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000 ($13,000–$19,000).

“I had already been lucky enough to win tickets through the ballot for Wimbledon, so to walk away with the racket that Djokovic used to make the winning shot was unbelievable,” McKechnie said of the moment. “I was overwhelmed with excitement for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from someone whose commitment and discipline to the sport I admire so much.”

Graham Budd Auctions

The 2011 match between Djokovic and Nadal wasn’t the only one they played that year, but it was perhaps their most important. “The most special day of my life,” Djokovic said after winning, according to The New York Times. “This is my favorite tournament, the tournament I always dreamed of winning, the first tournament I ever watched in my life. I think I’m still sleeping.”

“This match-winning tennis racket is truly a great piece of memorabilia for any Djokovic fan or collector. The interior is stamped with Novak’s name, the grip is personalized for Djokovic and the racket is in an overall good condition 12 years after his first Wimbledon win,” said David Convery, head of sporting memorabilia at Graham Budd Auctions. “This tennis racket represents a crucial moment in Djokovic’s rise to become one of the best players of all time.”

The racket isn’t the only item Northampton-based Graham Budd will sell during its sports memorabilia auction taking place September 5 and 6. It will also include items like former English rugby player Jonny Wilkinson’s final shirt that he wore during the first half of the 2003 Rugby World Cup, which is expected to hammer down for between £40,000 and £60,000 ($52,000–$77,000). A 1970 World Cup Winner’s medal, estimated to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000 ($13,000–$19,000), will also be among the over 1,000 items on offer.