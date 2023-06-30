Harry and Meghan’s Biographer Says His New Book Will Have Moments the Royal Family Should Be ‘Ashamed Of’

A forthcoming biography about the British royal family will reportedly reveal moments that the monarchy may not be too happy are entering the public spotlight.

Expected to hit shelves in November, journalist Omid Scobie’s book Endgame: Inside the Royal Family will highlight “the things to be proud of and those they should be ashamed of,” he wrote in an article for British I newspaper. The tome will also be impartial, “spin-free,” and explore the monarchy’s “unsolved mysteries,” according to the author.

“Endgame not only looks at the successes of our royal family but also the failures,” Scobie said in the piece. “Precisely because this is an establishment that sits at the heart of our society, and a family that has often been held up as role models of civility and decorum, it’s more important than ever we can take an accurate look at whether that still holds today. “

As for his opinions of being critical of the monarchy, Scobie was very clear: “Just like this country’s politicians, the royals are not, and should not be, above reproach—no matter how desperately certain press secretaries may want you to think so,” he said.

In Scobie’s first book (released in 2020) that he penned with writer Carolyn Durand, Finding Freedom, the duo interviewed more than 100 friends, aides, and others in the Sussexes’ “inner circle” to detail the couple’s private lives, The Washington Post reported. Among its revelations, Prince William reportedly urged his brother to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl,” referring to Meghan Markle, according to The Guardian. Harry was allegedly offended by the advice, and the ensuing brotherly tension was a factor in the couple’s decision to step away from royal duties in 2020.

Finding Freedom has been described as sympathetic to Harry and Meghan, The Telegraph reported. Endgame is also expected to deliver a similar tone, as Scobie has disclosed that he spent time with the couple while creating the work. However, he wrote in his I article that the upcoming offering will be honest: “In order to tell a full story, it has to be written without fear of favor—regardless of the consequences.”