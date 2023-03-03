Oprah Winfrey Reportedly Just Bought a Big Chunk of Maui for Nearly $6.6 Million

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has reportedly added a massive new plot of land to her already-impressive collection of property. Oprah has a real estate portfolio across the country, from her Montecito estate to her homes in Chicago, Colorado and more—but Maui in particular has long captured the entrepreneur’s heart, and she’s doubling down on her investments in the area with a huge new purchase on the Hawaiian island.

According to a sales deed obtained by KITV4, Oprah has just purchased a whopping 870 acres of land in Kula, the central part of Maui, to the tune of nearly $6.6 million. The land was purchased from Ulupalakua Ranch, KITV4 reports.

Prior to this latest purchase, Oprah already owned more than 100 acres in the Kula area—and in fact, was already one of the largest landowners on the island. Over the past two decades, the TV host has invested millions of dollars in buying and developing land in various parts of the island, including one purchase of 60 acres in the Hana area, over 100 acres of undeveloped land on the eastern coast and 163 acres in the Kula area where she’s just added another 870 acres to her portfolio. Her current property in Kula is is home to a large farmhouse, her primary Maui residence, which Dirt reports is a former equestrian ranch featuring 4,300 square feet, three bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms.

The mogul has also been busily developing the farmland surrounding her Maui home to grow fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers. In 2019, she gave a peek at the expansive ranch with an ATV tour published on O Magazine, showcasing the rich soil and the wide array of produce she and her friend and personal trainer Bob Greene, have been able to grow on the land. It’s possible that she hopes to do more of the same with this new purchase of an additional 870 acres nearby.

While Oprah is the biggest landowner in Maui among the celeb set, the island is no stranger to homes owned by A-listers. Clint Eastwood, Steven Tyler, Owen Wilson, Mick Fleetwood and Woody Harrelson all own Maui properties too, which—while significantly less sprawling than Oprah’s plots of land—are all stunning in their own right.

Neither Oprah nor Ulupalakua have yet responded to the KITV4’s requests for comment about this latest purchase, so it remains to be seen exactly what the mogul’s plans might be.