Patrick Mahomes Shows Off His New Monogrammed Limited-Edition TaylorMade Golf Bag

As the weather gets warmer, golfing season is back in full swing (pun very much intended), and everyone’s freshening up their golf gear to make sure they’re hitting the links in style. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes isn’t immune to the itch for new gear, and he has one of the best-looking golf bags we’ve ever seen on the course: TaylorMade’s limited-edition Season Opener in emerald green, monogrammed just for the NFL star.

The Super Bowl champion shared his new golf accessory on his Instagram story, which shows off the upright green-and-white bag along with the “Patrick Mahomes” monogram and the golf company’s logo. TaylorMade’s 2023 Season Opener Staff bag, available for $600 on Dick’s Sporting Goods or for upwards of $1,000 on resale sites, is also embroidered with pink azaleas as part of the brand’s logo. TaylorMade is synonymous with elite golf, in part thanks to Tiger Woods’s association with the brand; the golf icon signed with them in 2017 and now famously uses TaylorMade gear. The company even has a collection on offer that lets you shop the same irons, wedges, and drivers as the ones in Woods’s own bag.

The upright golf bag contains 12 total pockets, including two large well garment pockets and two hard shell stash pockets, and boasts “tour caliber upgrades.” You’ll find gold hardware throughout, pink-and-black lining that matches that azalea embroidery, and a Georgia peach sewn into the top pocket. It’s fitted with quick access magnet closure, full-length dividers, and a six-way top, ensuring that it’s just as functional as it is pretty. If you can get your hands on one, you’re certain to inspire envy from your fellow golfers.