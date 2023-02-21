Patrick Mahomes Just Unveiled a New Colorway of His Adidas Sneakers Dedicated to His Daughter

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is still riding high from his Super Bowl LVII win, but the NFL star and father of two had one more thing to celebrate this weekend: his daughter Sterling Skye turning 2 years old. And the proud dad made sure to celebrate his baby girl’s big day in style by revealing a new colorway of his Adidas sneaker collab inspired by Sterling, aptly titled Family Time.

Mahomes unveiled the new bright-blue-and-white-colored kicks on February 20, his daughter’s second birthday, via Instagram. “For Sterling Skye,” wrote the 27-year-old dad. “My latest colorway ‘Family Time’ drops today for Sterling’s birthday.”

Adidas describes the bright hue as Sky Rush / Silver Metallic / Cloud, and it’s the third colorway available of Mahomes’s 1 Impact FLX Shoes collaboration with the athletic brand.

“Nothing fuels you like family; it’s what drives Patrick Mahomes to keep improving his game,” Adidas writes of the new release, available now for $130. “Whether being a father, a teammate or a leader off the field, all demand the best out of you. Celebrate those who are always in your corner with the new Mahomes 1 Impact FLX.”

The other two colorways in Mahomes’s collab are a red-and-white design, a nod to the Chiefs’s team colors, and a gray-and-blue version inspired by a playground that the QB’s nonprofit, 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, opened in Kansas City.

Mahomes released his first shoe collaboration with Adidas in the summer of 2021 and recently starred in the brand’s new ad for their “Impossible Is Nothing” campaign. Sterling, meanwhile, is both the inspiration for his latest Adidas colorway and one of the company’s first models of the new sneaks: In an Instagram story from her birthday trip to Fort Worth Zoo, the NFL star showed both himself and Sterling wearing the Adidas Family Time FLX shoes.