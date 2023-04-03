Paul Mescal Just Paired a Gold Cartier Privé Watch With a Black Gucci Suit at the Olivier Awards

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

Last night, Irish actor Paul Mescal attended the Olivier Awards where he won Best Actor for his performance in a West End production of A Streetcar Named Desire. He wore a black single-breasted tuxedo, white evening shirt, and an oversized black bowtie, all from Gucci. But what really stood out was his trusty Cartier Tank Normale watch with a gold case and black-leather strap, a new addition to the brand’s Privé Collection.

The Tank Normale is available online through Cartier for $31,000 with the yellow-gold case seen on Mescal, though his is fitted with a black-leather bracelet instead of the brown option shown on the site. The timepiece is outfitted with caliber 070, along with an 18-karat yellow gold (750/1000) case and a beaded crown set with a sapphire cabochon. Polished blue steel sword-shaped hands, an 18-karat yellow gold ardillon buckle, and hours and minutes functions are also on display. The watch houses a mechanical movement, with manual winding, that consists of 82 parts, including 21 rubies. With a power reserve of about 38 hours, the new Tank Normale is limited to just 200 pieces.

Paul Mescal (far right) with Lee Curran, Rebecca Frecknall, Dwane Walcott, Patsy Ferran, and Anjana Vasan at the Olivier Awards 2023. Dave Benett/Getty Images

Mescal’s stylist, Felicity Kay, shared further details of his outfit on Instagram, tagging his black Gucci suit with a floppy lavallière bow tie, Christian Louboutin boots, and his Cartier watch and jewelry.

Mescal is known for his red-carpet style, and in keeping with his ambassador status for Cartier, he’s worn a handful of excellent pieces from the brand at high-profile events throughout the awards season. At the Oscars, he wore a Cartier Juste un Clou hoop earring and a Cartier diamond floral brooch; at the BAFTAs, he wore a spangled platinum, white-gold, and diamond brooch from Cartier’s archive. To Vanity Fair x TikTok’s Young Hollywood party, he wore a Cartier Tank Louis, also in black and gold like his Olivier Awards watch, and all the way back in 2021, he stunned collectors with his Fashion Awards Cloche de Cartier timepiece, never before seen on the red carpet.