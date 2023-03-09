Like a Tank: Paul Mescal Wore One of Cartier’s Iconic Watches With a Sleeveless Shirt on the Red Carpet

Aftersun star Paul Mescal is nailing his awards season red carpet looks by finding his signature style and sticking to it: A combination of luxe high-quality suits over casual pieces that remind you the 27-year-old is still a young Hollywood newbie. And speaking of young: At Vanity Fair and Tiktok’s Young Hollywood party last night, Mescal delivered another impeccably fancy-casual look with a black suit over a tank top topped off with last year’s Tank Louis watch from Cartier.

Mescal’s stylist Felicity Kay dressed the actor in a black Wales Bonner suit, a black tank top, Christian Louboutin shoes, and the minimalist black-and-gold Tank Louis Cartier model. This yellow gold Tank LC, released last year, features a bare-bones black dial, a 750/1000 case, a sapphire cabochon, and a manual-winding, calibre 1917 MC. The strap is black alligator leather. The watch is not currently available on the Cartier website, but the brand says it will be available online in the future.

Tank Louis Cartier Vincent Wulveryck

Kay shouted out the rest of Mescal’s outfit details on Instagram, where she also shared footage of Mescal’s siblings, brother Donnacha and sister Nell, showing up to support their brother on the red carpet. Kay recently dressed Mescal for the Independent Spirit Awards too, where he also rocked a tank top—white this time—under a blue Gucci blazer. The actor’s Vanity Fair x TikTok Young Hollywood look was kicked up a notch with the addition of what appears to be a silky, undone black waistcoat under his jacket and over his tank top, the shiny material folded over and dangling in the perfect picture of high-end disarray.

Paul Mescal attends Vanity Fair Campaign Hollywood and TikTok Celebrate Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood at Mes Amis. Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Mescal has been nominated for his first-ever Oscar for his recent performance in Aftersun, in which he plays the sensitive father of an 11-year-old girl on a memorable father-daughter vacation at a Turkish resort. This Sunday, Mescal will go against fellow nominees Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Bill Nighy, and Brendan Fraser for the Academy Award.