Paul Walker’s Blue Nissan Skyline R34 From ‘Fast and Furious 4’ Is Heading to Auction

If you’ve ever wanted to step inside the world of Fast & Furious, we have some exceptionally good news for you: One of the cars driven in the franchise could now be yours, if you’re willing to bid for it.

Bonhams has recently announced it’ll be auctioning off the 2000 Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R, also known as Godzilla, that was featured in Fast and Furious 4. The car was driven in the film by the late Paul Walker before his death from a deadly car crash in 2013, and the 2009 franchise installment went to great lengths to get the vehicle into street-racing shape.

The Nissan is reportedly in excellent condition, featuring a TV2 Bayside Blue paint job and a 2.6-liter twin-turbocharged in-line six-cylinder RB26 engine. The car also sports a laundry list of unique touches, including new intercoolers and exhaust modifications that bring the hp up to 550; OMP custom racing seats; a custom display for the MFD Xenarc Display unit; a custom-built roll cage; 19X11 Volk Racing RE30 wheels; and a Nismo Version II bumper with side skirts.

Walker, who played Brian O’Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise until his death, was heavily involved in the design of the car and requested additional aesthetic touches, such as removing all vinyls and exterior decorations and changing the rear fog light from a red to a white lens. The vehicle was originally purchased in Japan and sent to the U.S. without an engine to be later reassembled in California, then classified as a “kit car.” It still has its original chassis stamping of “BNR34-400109” on the firewall as well as the Kaizo Industries chassis tag and VIN.

While the car is shown to explode at the end of Fast and Furious 4, only a replica was destroyed, and the original whip driven by Walker was fully unharmed in the making of the film. Bonhams will be selling the car between April 28 and May 5, and prices are only available by appointment—so get in there soon if you want a chance at owning this piece of movie history.