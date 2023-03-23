Pedro Pascal’s Exact Jacket From ‘The Last of Us’ Is Available Online Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

HBO’s The Last Of Us made waves for many reasons: its chilling, zombie-riddled apocalyptic world, the sweet relationship between Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay), and the surprisingly timeless style showcased week and week.

While the cast was hardly modeling a range of looks (it is the apocalypse after all), the show’s wardrobe team took care to dress its characters in outfits subtly classic enough that you didn’t mind looking at them week after week—and may have even started to wish you could rock the same thing. First on the list of zombie-gear-turned-trendy-garment is Joel’s burly brown jacket, worn over and over throughout the season. While this jacket was sold out during The Last of Us airing, it’s now back—and your very own Joel jacket is just a few clicks away.

The jacket Pascal’s character was wearing throughout the cordyceps-riddled Northeast is Huckberry’s Flint and Tinder flannel-lined waxed trucker jacket: specifically, the Havana shade. The jacket is currently in stock on the brand’s website in a limited range of sizes and selling for $298.

The jacket is made from water-resistant waxed Martexin sailcloth and lined with soft blanket lining in both the body and the sleeves—perfect for cold nights hiding out from infected. The waxed outer material makes it an unbeatable option for weather of all kinds, while the soft polyester lining means you don’t need to layer underneath it for comfort, and it also features a handy interior pocket and custom Flint and Tinder metal buttons with an antique finish. You can re-wax this jacket for a lifetime of water resistance, and that’s the only type of care this jacket permits: all you really need to bring it into peak condition is to wear it over and over, and, just like Pedro Pascal, it will keep getting better year after year.

The full season of The Last of Us is on HBO Max now.

