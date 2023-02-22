Pedro Pascal Rocked Cherry-Red Acne Studios Pants With a Cropped Cardigan at a ‘Mandalorian’ Event

With recent highly lauded roles in Disney’s The Mandalorian and HBO’s The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal is riding a Hollywood high, and his latest style choices on the red carpet suggest he’s more than ready for the spotlight to be on him.

At a photo call in London for The Mandalorian Season 3, TV’s heartthrob du-jour paired cherry red pants with a cropped cardigan sweater and a tight tank for a close-fitting ensemble that was equal parts cozy, classic and chic, just like him.

Stylist Julie Ragolia was responsible for Pascal’s latest look. She chose to dress the actor in Acne Studios from head to toe, including a red tailored, pleated trousers retailing for $470 and a Cognac-brown knitted cardigan selling for $750. The star wore the waffle-stitch cotton cardigan largely unbuttoned over a low-neck Hanes gray tank top ($22), and he finished the look with black Adieu polished-leather Chelsea boots, available for $473.

Pedro Pascal at the photocall for Disney’s The Mandalorian Season 3 on February 22, 2023. Joe Maher/Getty Images

Between the playful red hue of his pants and the cropped, snug cut of his cardigan, Pascal (and his stylist) seem to be playing into the actor’s newfound reputation as a softer, more approachable sex symbol, equal parts gruff and goofy and entirely at home in his masculinity. On his recent stint hosting SNL, Pascal modeled more playful, romantic hues: a purple silk Valentino shirt, a pink Alexander McQueen jacket and a sky-blue Reiss overshirt.

These looks are a sharp contrast from the outfits worn by his Last of Us character, Joel Miller, which are restricted to utilitarian fabrics such as denim and flannel. This fits have made a splash in the fashion world, too, with new post-episode coverage every week detailing where to find similar pieces to those that Joel wears on the show.

An Instagram tracking Pascal’s fashion choices, @styleofpascal, has racked up 6,000 followers cataloging the actor’s looks in movies and TV shows as well as on red carpets, late-night appearances and more. His adoring fans are already raving over the latest red pants-and-crop-sweater combo from this London photo call.

The world is Pedro Pascal’s for the taking right now, and it looks like he’ll be taking it in style. And if you want to take after him, check out his exact Acne Studio look below.

Buy Now on Acne Studios (Pants): $470

Buy Now on Acne Studios (Cardigan): $750