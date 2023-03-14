Pedro Pascal Rocked Two Chic Mixed-Metal Bulgari Rings at the Oscars

Pedro Pascal has been making headline news with his fashion choices lately, and while he mostly stuck to a classic, buttoned-up look for the Oscars red carpet on Sunday, he included a small wink at his willingness to mix it up when it comes to style with his choice of jewelry.

Pascal’s Academy Awards look consisted of a black Zegna double-breasted suit over a white high-collared shirt and a classic patent leather black dress shoe. The simple, straightforward ensemble was all the better to show off the jewelry he added on top: two Bulgari rings on the ring and pinky fingers of his left hand, one that appeared gold and another that appeared silver.

Pedro Pascal attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Jeff Kravitz/ FilmMagic

The jewelry brand identified the rings as a mix and match from their B.Zero1 and Serpenti collections. Upon closer examination, it looks as though Pascal is wearing Bulgari’s B.Zero1 four-band ring on his ring finger, forged in 18-karat white gold that gives it its silvery appearance. On his pinky, he’s wearing what looks like the Serpenti Viper ring in 18-karat yellow gold. The B.Zero1 ring is priced between $2,950 and $5,200, depending on how many bands it has and whether or not it’s set with diamonds; the yellow-gold Serpenti Viper ring, meanwhile, retails for $2,080. The mixed metals were the perfect tux addition for Hollywood’s favorite whimsical star.

Pascal attended the Oscars with his sister Javiera Balmaceda, whose film Argentina, 1985 was nominated for Best International Feature. During the ceremony, Pascal presented the award for Best Animated Short Film alongside Elizabeth Olsen. The Academy Awards took place during the same time slot that the finale of Pascal’s latest highly lauded project, HBO Max’s The Last of Us, which means that fans got a double dose of their favorite star on Sunday night.