Pedro Pascal Showed a Little Leg at the Met Gala by Rocking a Pair of Black Shorts

The 2023 Met Gala brought many unexpected moments such as Jared Leto and Lil Nas X’s cat-inspired outfits. But one that was less dramatic is causing just as much talk: Pedro Pascal’s shorts.

Donning a crimson jacket and dress shirt accented with a black tie, the 48-year-old actor’s waist-up look was already a solid look. However, his Valentino look was accompanied with matching black shorts and lace-up combat boots. Pascal wore his hair slicked back and once again showed off his signature stache.

The look was a hit among the generally tame mens red carpet looks. It was also one that not everyone would have been able to pull off. Of course, Pascal is used to rocking audacious looks such as a Harry Styles Gucci design, mixed-metal Bulgari rings, and even another daring red look.

His style has been noted for being peculiar, attention-grabbing and confident. If you are a fan of his red carpet looks, you’re in luck: an Instagram account called @styleofpascal has been tracking his outfits.

Pedro Pascal attends the 2023 Met Gala. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Pascal has stated that he doesn’t quite understand the internet’s obsession with him. According to Parade magazine, he said in a recent interview: “What’s wrong with people who like an old man like me? I don’t understand. What has happened culturally? How could this happen? Focus on Harry Styles!”

As we have reported, the theme of this year’s gala was controversial. The event honored Karl Lagerfeld, a designer who was as divisive as he was influential. The affair still saw stunning moments in jewelry, such as Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade dripping in Tiffany & Co. jewels.

As for Pascal, the actor is in talks to join Paramount’s Gladiator sequel, according to the Hollywood Reporter. The production is a follow-up to the film starring Russell Crowe that won the 2001 Oscar for best picture. Pascal would be starring alongside Denzel Washington, Joseph Quinn, and Paul Mescal, who plays the film’s lead role.