Pedro Pascal Rocked One of Harry Styles’s Gucci Designs at the ‘Mandalorian’ Premiere

The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal is having a serious moment and his fashion choices prove he’s making the most of it. Pascal’s last outfit to make a splash was a cropped knit sweater paired with cherry-red pants at a Mandalorian photo call, and his premiere look might be even more iconic: sporting Gucci head to toe, with a yellow-on-yellow shirt and sweater slung around his neck.

Instagram account @styleofpascal, which tracks The Mandalorian star’s outfits and has a rapidly growing follower count, was quick to identify the pieces Pascal wore out to the Los Angeles premiere. Stylist Julia Ragolia dressed Pascal in beige Gucci wide leg trousers, Gucci’s light yellow HA HA HA silk shirt, from the brand’s collaboration with Harry Styles, and Gucci’s knit cashmere sweater in orange tied around his neck. The silk shirt is currently priced at $1,150, while the cashmere sweater is available for $1,600.

Pedro Pascal at Mandalorian special launch event. Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Pascal finished the look with a brown pair of Andy Wolf’s 4590 Handmade Light Havana Acetate Glasses, which retail for $419 but are currently out of stock. Mira Chai Hyde did his hair.

The Mandalorian Season 3, which stars Pascal in the titular role, premiered today, March 1, on Disney+. Last night’s special launch event in Los Angeles saw Pascal joined by co-stars Katee Sackhoff, Carl Weathers and Amy Sedaris as well as showrunner Jon Favreau at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood. That same day, Pascal posted about a new spread he’d done for Flaunt magazine, in which he poses in a Loro Piana jacket, shirt and pants along with a Cartier chain necklace.

Pascal’s yellow look is the latest in a series of fun and flashy menswear fits on the red carpet, and we’re glad that this playful energy seems like it’s here to stay.

Buy Now on Gucci (Shirt): $1,150

Buy Now on Gucci (Sweater): $1,600