From Michael B. Jordan to Chris Evans: Meet the Knit Button-Down That’s Taken Over Hollywood

The season is officially changing, and it’s time to put away your winter sweaters and pull out your lightweight springtime options—and our very favorite fashionable celebrity men have painted a pretty clear path toward which shirts you may want to invest in to refresh your options for the season.

Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Michael B. Jordan, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Paul Mescal, and Andrew Garfield have all been spotted wearing variations of Percival’s short-sleeved knit shirts over the past few years, and the style is still going strong in 2023. Made of 100 percent cotton and offered in both dressy patterns and solid colors, these shirts are as comfortable as they are versatile, and their knit texture brings a little extra to the table beyond their more casual cousins, the traditional cotton short-sleeve button-down.

Now, let’s get into the preferred styles of each of these stylish celebs. Both Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield have opted for Percival’s Casa Picante Shirt in Green Jacquard in recent years, currently available for $210 online. Chris Evans was seen wearing the brand’s Impressionist Jacquard Shirt, a dreamy mix of oranges against pops of black and white that’s also retailing for $210 on the store’s website. Dwayne Johnson and Michael B. Jordan both opted for solid colors—Jordan in black, and Johnson in a ribbed green: The Black Adam star is seen below in the Pablo Cuban Shirt in Forest, on sale for $125.

Dwayne Johnson attends the “Black Adam” photocall in Madrid, Spain Pablo Cuadra/WireImage

Jordan showed the brand love once again on his recent press tour for Creed III, donning the brand’s Cabin Weave polo shirt in Yolk for an appearance on Extra TV. That style is currently available for $225 on Percival, and, like the Black Panther, you may find the yellow chevron-stripe pattern particularly irresistible for spring.

Whatever pattern or hue you opt for, you can’t go wrong with this durable, breathable upgrade to your short-sleeves warm-weather options. The Percival has been a celebrity staple for years, and you can invest in these tops safely knowing they’ll be in style for years to come.

