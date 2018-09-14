Perfect 10: The Top Products at the Robb Report Right Now

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to work on the editorial team at Robb Report? Robb Report editors filter through dozens, if not hundreds, of products, services, and experiences every month. If something is freshly relevant or important to the world of luxury, one of our editors has almost certainly come in contact with it in the past few weeks. To put any given issue of the Robb Report magazine together (not to mention to help stock the web site with tasty luxury news on a daily basis), for example, automotive editor Viju Matthew stays in close touch with luxury automotive brands and probably spends a fair shore of his time in some combinations of Aston Martin, Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini test cars. Meanwhile, travel editor Jackie Caradonio spends more time in airplanes flying to destinations around the globe than she spends at her own desk ion the New York office. And Jeremy Repanich, Robb Report’s dining editor, is on a first name basis with more Michelin star chefs than the tire company itself. So goes the entire staff – Style, Home & Design, Aviation, Marine, and more.

The point of this story is not a humble brag about how busy everyone is experiencing luxury. Instead, it’s to illustrate that no team of writers is better equipped to call out the best luxury products and services every month. Over the next ten pages, we have collected the ten artifacts of luxury that the Robb report team is most excited about. Read on to see what we recommend this month.

Singular Vision: Husqvarna Vitpilen 701

Vitpilen is Swedish for “white arrow,” and in this case that arrow is a thoroughly modern motorcycle from a company with 115 years of history. The Husqvarna Vitpilen 701 is a naked bike that is functional, practical, and made for purists like me. It doesn’t get any more elemental than putting a liquid-cooled, 700 cc single cylinder engine into a lightweight trellis frame. Such simplicity in a world of needless complexity has genuine appeal. -Robert Ross

Close Encounters: Homo Faber Exhibition

Even Virgos need a day off, and mine will be spent in Venice, where the Michelangelo Foundation presents Homo Faber: Crafting a More Human Future (September 14–30). This showcase is all about live artisan demonstrations, where everything from European jewelry and lace-making to art restoration, woodworking, and the secrets of bespoke bicycles will happen before my admiring eyes. One highlight: a presentation by the last traditional gondola makers in Italy. -Arianne Nardo

Oz Born: Vasse Felix 2014 Tom Cullity Cabernet Sauvignon And Malbec

Landing on U.S. shores this month from Western Australia, this blend of Cab and Malbec ($165)—only the second time it’s been made—is one of my new discoveries. The grapes used for it are from cuttings of the region’s original vines, planted in the late 1800s, and they thrive in the consistent clime of Margaret River where Vasse Felix has its estate. The wine has enough acid to age well but sips savory and smooth now, with notes of cocoa. -Janice O’Leary

Fashion Flex: Arunashi Coming To Bergdorf’s

On September 20, Arunashi will debut its jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind creations at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan. It’s the perfect opportunity to get an up-close view of Beverly Hills–based designer (and eighth-generation jeweler) Arun Bohra’s playful masterpieces, like this flexible, spring-like titanium necklace. -Carolyn Meers

Structured Slouch: Loro Piana Vicuña Casual Jacket

Deliciously soft and ultrafine, vicuña has typically been reserved for investment worthy topcoats and black-tie smoking jackets. But this season, the masters at Loro Piana have used the cozier-than-cashmere fabric in a series of relaxed separates, including this Maidstone shirt jacket ($12,075). The cut is undeniably casual, but the piece will add a healthy dose of luxury to even your most dressed down days. -Phoebe Neuman

Face-Lift: Panerai Pam 779 Luminor California 8 Days DLC 44mm

Panerai collectors who love parsing tiny differences between the company’s models may find themselves wide-eyed over the latest PAM 779 Luminor California 8 Days DLC 44mm. For the first time, this watch combines the rare California dial—a mash-up of Arabic and Roman numerals—with the brand’s iconic Luminor case. The signature crown lock on the Luminor dates from the 1950s, but the dial goes back to Panerai’s early days. -James D. Malcolmson

Life’s A Beach: Chileno Bay Resort & Residences

Nestled into a protected cove near a stretch of sugary sand in Los Cabos, Chileno Bay Resort & Residences promises respite and fun, from the three-tiered infinity pool to the private beach club. This month, the resort unveils 28 two- and four-bedroom beachfront villas with open-concept floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and terraces that open to the sea breeze. Listings start at $2.5 million. -Rebekah Bell

Playing with Food: Culinary Masters

From September 22 to 24, I’ll be at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar just north of San Diego rubbing shoulders and teeing off with top chefs at Robb Report’s annual Culinary Masters. There, Thomas Keller, Dominique Crenn, and more will cook a multicourse dinner paired with world-class wines one day and then kick back on the links for a friendly tournament the next. Even better, the proceeds from the event benefit Ment’or, a charity supporting America’s next generation of culinary talent. -Jeremy Repanich

Lessons in Luxury: University Arms

School’s back in session, so I’m heading to Cambridge for an education in stylish stays at the new University Arms hotel. The historic property has been revitalized by two celebrated London creatives: Architect John Simpson—who counts Buckingham Palace among his restoration projects—re-created the landmark facade, while designer Martin Brudnizki brought of-the-moment decor to the original Edwardian interiors. I’ll also study good old-fashioned English imbibing at Parker’s Tavern, the hotel’s reinvention of the Cambridge Coaching Inn. -Jackie Caradonio

Kicking It Off In Cannes: Cannes Yachting Festival + Monaco Yacht Show

I’ll be joining my fellow yachting enthusiasts on the Côte d’Azur this month, where the Cannes Yachting Festival (September 11–16) kicks off the fall yacht-show season. There, I’ll watch for new models from Azimut and Numarine, among others. At last year’s Monaco Yacht Show, I logged 21,000 steps per day, and I expect to do the same this year (September 26–29) while I tour superyachts in Port Hercules from builders like Baglietto, Dominator, Heesen, Lürssen, Nautor’s Swan, and Sunseeker. -Danielle Cutler