Pharrell’s Joopiter Auction Site Just Launched Its Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry Sale. Here’s What’s on Offer.

Pharrell Williams’s online auction house Joopiter is officially in the diamond business. Announced earlier this year, the site’s A Journey Through Gems auction of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry is now live, and these glittering, high-carat diamond pieces are lending a whole new level to Joopiter’s luxury offerings. The auctioneer is currently auctioning off 26 magnificent pieces from the jeweler, and we took a look at exactly what’s included in this exciting collection.

This auction comes after years of jewelry collaborations between Williams and Schwartz, some of which are included in Joopiter’s auction. The “Happy” singer has frequently cited Schwartz, a former diamond dealer, as the source of much of what he knows about dealing with and designing gemstones: In fact, his first offerings on Joopiter included a Lorraine Schwartz 18-karat yellow-gold sapphire-set pinkie ring. The latest auction features eight pairs of diamond earrings, two diamond necklaces, and 12 diamond rings, including a number of pieces worn by high-profile celebs over the years.

One exquisite offering is a pair of emerald and diamond earrings, which Schwartz notes have been worn by Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, and Catherine Zeta-Jones. The earrings, which hold over 50 carats of fan-shaped emeralds and 10 carats of pear-shaped diamonds, are set in 18-karat blackened gold and white gold. For those who like to mix their diamonds with other high-end gemstones, there are also spectacular kite-shaped earrings set in 18-karat white-gold with over 45 carats of purple sapphires, 39 carats of diamonds, and nearly four carats of paraibas.

Another striking offering is a 50-carat heart-shaped, brilliant-cut diamond, sold on its own. If you’re looking for something a little more unique but are still in the market for a massive gem, the 20-carat triangular shape Brazilian paraiba or the more modest-sized 5-carat “Intense Blue” oval shape diamond may be of interest.

Schwartz is a beloved jewelry designer who has personally created jewelry pieces for Beyoncé (a close friend), Jennifer Lopez, Cate Blanchett, and many more. She has a far longer list of A-listers who have worn her jewelry as red carpet accessories, engagement rings, or just their favorite pieces of personal glitz. She even crafted a custom eternity ring for Meghan Markle that featured her birthstone alongside Prince Harry’s and their son, Archie’s.

Check out the full Lorraine Schwartz offerings on Joopiter now.