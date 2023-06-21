Pharrell Wore Tear-Dropped, Diamond-Encrusted Tiffany & Co. Shades at His Louis Vuitton Show

Last night was a significant moment in Pharrell’s fashion career.

The multi-hyphenate producer/designer debuted his first menswear collection for Louis Vuitton in Paris. Plenty of stars attended the event including: Beyonce, Jay-Z, Zendaya, Lewis Hamilton and A$AP Ferg. Although there were plenty of fashion moments to note, one that stood out was a pair of shades the man at the center of the event wore.

The “Happy” hitmaker sported new Tiffany & Co. sunglasses for his big night. The custom-designed shades were cast from 18-karat yellow gold and fitted with over 20 carats worth of baguette diamonds, GQ noted. The eye frames were teardrops pointed upward, and the lenses were jet black. They complemented the suit he was wearing from his collection, a leather look with pixelated green, tan and black colors resembling camouflage.

The sunglasses were a new version of a previous pair of Tiffany & Co. sunglasses he wore in January 2022 for Nigo’s first Kenzo show at Paris Fashion Week. They included two emeralds and 61 round diamonds, adding up to more than 25 carats. At the time, Pharrell said that the shades might be a tease of a larger project.

“You know Tiffany and I are engaged. It’s the first of many things I’m going to do with Tiffany,” he told WWD. No further announcements have been made about the collaboration. But it’s worth mentioning that both Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton are owned by LVMH, so it would made sense that he would continue to work with the brand.

A pair of two spectacles fitted with gems sold by Sotheby’s in 2021. Sotheby’s



We also noticed that the shades appear to be inspired by two gem-encrusted spectacles sold by Sotheby’s in 2021 (as seen above). Scholars said that the glasses were believed to have been commissioned by an Indian prince during the 17th century. They both held precious stones: one contained a diamond that weighed more than 200 carats; the other included a glittering emerald totaling at least 300 carats. Each were estimated to have a value of high estimate of £2.5 million (about $3.2 million at the current exchange rate).